הנזק הכבד בנהריה תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A barrage fired in the afternoon (Monday) from Lebanon toward Nahariya ended with a direct hit near a residential structure.

Security and emergency forces were dispatched to the scene following reports of an explosion and extensive damage. The force of the blast and shrapnel caused significant damage to the building.

Medical teams who arrived at the scene provided initial treatment to one woman, around 60 years old, who was lightly injured with blast-related injuries and glass fragments. Her condition is stable, and she received medical care on site.

Police forces and bomb disposal units sealed off the area to rule out further danger from shrapnel or unexploded ordnance and are calling on the public to avoid the scene and allow rescue teams to operate.

The IDF stated that approximately seven launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel. The Iron Dome system was activated and successfully intercepted most of the rockets, except for one that struck near a residential building in Nahariya.