On Sunday, IDF soldiers located an anti-tank missile post and weapons in southern Lebanon.

"IDF soldiers continue targeted ground activity aimed at enhancing the forward defense area in southern Lebanon," the IDF explained.

"The IDF is operating decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF operates to remove threats to the civilians of the State of Israel."

Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanon IDF spokesperson

On Sunday afternoon, the IDF struck the Qasmiya Bridge across the Litani River on Lebanon's coastal highway.

The strike was conducted to prevent the Hezbollah terror organization from transporting reinforcements and weapons to the southern Lebanon battlefront.

Ahead of the strike, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published an urgent evacuation message to the residents of the area. The message explains that due to Hezbollah activity and the transportation of terrorists under civilian protection, the IDF is forced to conduct a widespread and precise strike on terrorist infrastructure.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization used this crossing to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and rocket launchers, which were used to carry out terror attacks from the southern Litani area against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians," the IDF said. "The crossing was struck in order to prevent harm to Israeli civilians, as well as to Lebanese civilians."

In an additional wave of strikes in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon, approximately 15 Hezbollah command centers were struck.