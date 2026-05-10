יירוט תוך כדי צילום דוברות

A video filmed today (Sunday) by Kiryat Shmona municipal spokesperson Doron Shnefer took an unexpected turn after a missile launched from Lebanon was intercepted over the city while he was on camera dismissing reports of a strike inside the city limits.

As Shnefer addressed the rumors, the interception was visibly captured in the background of the recording.

Meanwhile, Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported that a fire broke out in open terrain near Moshav Margaliot after an explosive drone fell in the area. Firefighting crews from the Galil-Golan station were sent to the scene to contain the blaze.

Firefighters worked to stop the flames from spreading through nearby agricultural land and along the ridge next to the community.

Incident commander Oshri Elmakias said crews were dispatched immediately after reports were received about the drone impact and resulting fire.

“We operated under complex conditions in order to stop the spread of the fire and prevent damage to agricultural areas," Elmakias said, adding that the incident is now under control.