רגע תקיפת גשר אל-קאסמיה ללא קרדיט

The IDF on Sunday afternoon struck the Qasmiya Bridge across the Litani River on Lebanon's coastal highway.

The strike was conducted to prevent the Hezbollah terror organization from transporting reinforcements and weapons to the southern Lebanon battlefront.

Ahead of the strike, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published an urgent evacuation message to the residents of the area. The message explains that due to Hezbollah activity and the transportation of terrorists under civilian protection, the IDF is forced to conduct a widespread and precise strike on terrorist infrastructure.

"For your security, you must continue travelling north of the Zaharani River and avoid any southward traffic that can risk your lives," Adraee warned the local civilian population.

The IDF stated that the attack on the bridge was intended to disrupt the organization's mobility capabilities in the area.