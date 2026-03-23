The head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin met with members of Hamas’s political bureau in Istanbul, according to Turkish security sources quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The discussions emphasized unity in confronting Israel's policies in Jerusalem and elsewhere, which the sources claimed are aimed at destabilizing the region. The parties underscored that no fait accompli would be allowed.

The meeting included a detailed evaluation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Priority was given to halting attacks and enabling the entry of humanitarian aid, while calling on Israel to “immediately fulfill its obligations from the first phase".

The visiting Hamas delegation expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to date in achieving peace in Gaza, according to Anadolu.

Turkish security sources added that Turkey will continue to intensify its efforts to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.

The report did not specify whether the sides discussed Hamas’s disarmament, which was stipulated in US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist organization has repeatedly refused to disarm , claiming its weapons are “essential" for defense against Israel.

Turkey has enjoyed close relations with Hamas and has not been shy about boasting about them. Kalin has several times hosted delegations from the terrorist organization.

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza and has expressed support for Hamas. In April of 2024, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. Haniyeh was later eliminated by Israel.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital" and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity."

Weeks later, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.