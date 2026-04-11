Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday evening blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his indictment of senior Israeli officials while ignoring Iranian launches into his own country.

"Turkish President Erdoğan, who did not respond to missile fire from Iran into Turkish territory and was revealed as a paper tiger, is fleeing to the realms of antisemitism and declaring field trials in Turkey against Israel's political and military leadership," Katz wrote in a post on X.

He added, "What an absurdity. The Muslim Brotherhood man, who massacred Kurds, is accusing Israel of genocide for defending itself against his Hamas partners."

"Israel will continue to defend itself with strength and determination - and he had better sit quietly and shut up."