Husam Badran, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, addressed the ongoing ceasefire negotiations on Tuesday, claiming that Israel’s demand for Hamas to disarm is an attempt to obstruct the implementation of the agreement’s second phase.

According to Badran, the second phase is intended to include a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, the start of infrastructure reconstruction, the delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid, and efforts to secure Gaza’s political and administrative future.

Badran argued that what he described as the “right to resistance" is protected under international law, and he claimed that Hamas’ weapons are used for “self-defense against the occupation." He insisted that this is an internal Palestinian issue that should not be dictated by external powers.

He further stated that Hamas has complied with all terms of the agreement’s first phase, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he alleged, has “reneged on his commitments," particularly regarding the reopening of the Rafah crossing and the withdrawal from combat zones where IDF forces remain deployed.

Earlier reports indicated that another senior Hamas official said the organization seeks to integrate approximately 10,000 of its members into a new security force operating under the Palestinian committee currently managing the Gaza Strip. This body is backed by the United States.

Israel firmly opposes the inclusion of Hamas members in any future governing or security structure for Gaza and demands the immediate and complete disarmament of the organization as part of any future arrangement.

On Monday, a senior US official said that Washington believes Hamas’ disarmament in Gaza will be tied to “some sort of amnesty" for members of the terrorist organization, as part of ongoing efforts to advance President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Under President Trump’s 20‑point Gaza plan, once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and decommission their weapons will receive amnesty. Those who choose to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to receiving countries.

Trump has repeatedly warned Hamas that there would be consequences if it does not disarm in accordance with his plan.

Last month, speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, "If they don't disarm - as they agreed to do, they agreed to it - then there will be hell to pay for them, and we don't want that. We're not looking for that."

"It'll be horrible for them - horrible, really, really bad for them [if they don't disarm]. I don't want that to happen, but they made an agreement that they're going to disarm," added Trump.