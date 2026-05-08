Hamas terrorists have been utilizing Turkish territory in recent months for training in small arms use and drone operation, according to a report by Kan 11 News on Thursday evening.

The report stated that members of Hamas, under civilian cover, have been regularly participating in training at public shooting ranges. They have also reportedly undergone training and received drone pilot licenses issued by Turkey, a development that expands the circle of Hamas terrorists receiving military-grade instruction.

The Kan 11 News report further noted that upon completing their training, Hamas intends to deploy these operatives to Lebanon, Jordan, and Judea and Samaria, fronts identified as having potential for future conflict with Israel.

Turkey has enjoyed close relations with Hamas and has not been shy about boasting about them. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s intelligence chief has several times hosted delegations from the terrorist organization.

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza and has expressed support for Hamas. In April of 2024, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. Haniyeh was later eliminated by Israel.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital" and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity."

Weeks later, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.