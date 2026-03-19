The IDF announced on Thursday that starting Sunday at 6:00 a.m. local time, new defensive guidelines with differential guidelines depending on the region.

According to the statement, the following areas will move from “Limited Activity" to “Partial Activity": Southern Golan (excluding Katzrin and Kidmat Zvi), Lower Galilee, Carmel (excluding Daliyat al-Karmel and Isfiya), Wadi Ara, Menashe (excluding Or Akiva, Hadera, Jisr az-Zarqa, and some of the communities of the Hof HaCarmel Regional Council), Judean Lowlands (excluding Beit Shemesh), Lachish (excluding Ashdod, Bnei Ayish, Gan Yavne, Yavne, Gedera, some of the communities of the Gan Raveh Regional Council belonging to this area, some of the communities of the Brenner Regional Council belonging to this area, all the communities of the Gederot Regional Council, and the communities of Beit Gamliel, Ben Zakai, and Tzofiya of the Hevel Yavne Regional Council), and Central Negev (excluding Be’er Sheva and Omer).

According to the new guidelines, educational activities will be permitted at locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time. In addition, gatherings of up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors will be permitted, provided it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time. Work activities are permitted in locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

The rest of the areas in the country remain unchanged. The defensive guidelines will remain in effect until Monday, March 23, at 20:00.