A cluster missile was fired from Iran towards Israeli territory on Friday evening, triggering sirens in central Israel, Jerusalem, the Shfela, Samaria and Sharon regions.

No injuries were reported, but security forces were summoned to the scene of several impact sites.

In the city of Elad, vehicles were damaged after fragments fell in the courtyard of a residential building, while in Kiryat Ono, an impact was identified in a public garden, causing a crater in the ground.

Fragments also fell on Highway 4, in the area of the Mesubim interchange.

The IDF said that Home Front Command Search and Rescue forces are on their way to the impact sites in central Israel, asking the public to avoid gathering in these areas.

Footage of impact site in central Israel



Sirens also sounded several times in northern Israel on Friday evening, due to UAV infiltrations from Lebanon. No reports of impacts or injuries were received.

A serious incident was narrowly avoided earlier on Friday in Rehovot, when a shrapnel fragment struck a soccer field while a children’s practice was taking place.

A siren was sounded during the practice following warnings of rocket launches from Iran. The children and coaches acted quickly, running to a nearby shelter. No one was injured but the field itself sustained a direct hit from the shrapnel.

Also on Friday, interception debris struck the Old City of Jerusalem, not far from the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)