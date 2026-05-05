Since the official cessation of hostilities 18 days ago, the fighting in Lebanon has not only continued, but has focused on a deadly and precise weapon: the explosive FPV drone.

According to statistics published by Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh, Hezbollah has launched no less than 70 explosive drones at IDF forces operating in Lebanon and on the border. The results are severe: 11 of these drones scored direct hits on soldiers, and two of them even managed to cross into Israeli territory and cause injuries.

Since the ceasefire began, five soldiers have been killed, three from drone strikes and two from explosive devices. 33 soldiers were injured, the large majority from drone strikes, and the rest in face-to-face combat with terrorists.

Together with the drone threat, Hezbollah has continued to launch dozens of rockets at the forces in southern Lebanon. Fewer than ten have crossed into Israeli territory.

Despite the painful statistics, the IDF is not holding back and is acting aggressively with a policy of "violation enforcement." Since the ceasefire took effect, 200 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated from the air and the ground. The Air Force has struck approximately 500 targets, nearly all in southern Lebanon, to prevent the organization from reestablishing itself near the border. This being said, the IDF is maintaining a certain amount of restraint on other fronts: it has been a month since the military struck targets in Beirut or the Bekaa Valley (except for one unusual strike), in an attempt to preserve the diplomatic framework of the agreement.