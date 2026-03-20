A serious incident was narrowly avoided today (Friday) in Rehovot when a shrapnel fragment struck a soccer field in the Sha’arayim neighborhood-while a children’s practice was taking place.

During the practice, an alarm was triggered following warnings of rocket launches from Iran. The children and coaches acted quickly, running to a nearby protected shelter, and miraculously no one was injured.

However, the field itself sustained a direct hit from the shrapnel.

Meanwhile, Bazan reported today (Friday) to the stock exchange that “infrastructure vital to the group’s operations" was damaged yesterday by the Iranian missile strike in the Haifa area. According to an initial assessment, the infrastructure-details not disclosed-is expected to return to operation within a few days.

Bazan’s statement this morning noted that the strike caused “localized damage in the group’s Haifa Bay complex-to electrical infrastructure supplying a service facility and an open area near an administrative building, with no injuries. During the night, it was also found that external infrastructure owned by a third party, essential for the group’s operations and located outside the complex, was damaged. According to the preliminary assessment, it is expected to return to operation within a few days. As of the report, most production facilities are operating, with the remainder in the process of restarting."

The statement added: “The company is assessing the impact on its operations and financial results, including the timing and method for restoring full operations, which depends, among other things, on repairs to the external infrastructure, as well as the company’s legal rights under the Property Tax Law (1961) and insurance policies covering terror and war damage. The company’s projection regarding the return to operation of the external infrastructure constitutes forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law (1968) and is therefore uncertain and may not materialize as expected, in whole or in part, or may materialize differently than anticipated.

It is clarified that fully identifying all possible damage and restoring damaged infrastructure and facilities to full operation is a complex process involving many uncertainties and requiring extra caution and operational flexibility, alongside compliance with safety and environmental regulations. Some damage may only be revealed during the operation of various facilities, and availability of parts, equipment, and qualified personnel is not guaranteed and is beyond the company’s control."