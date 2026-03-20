Sirens sounded Friday afternoon following a missile launch from Iran towards several communities in the Jerusalem area, Gush Dan, the Sharon, and Lakhish regions.

One of the missiles was a fragmentation missile.

In one of the barrages, several buildings in the city of Rehovot were damaged, and two people were lightly injured.

The Mayor of Rehovot commented at the scene of the strike in the city: "An elderly man was in the house, and he doesn't have a protected space. A missile fragment fell and did not hit him. We evacuated him, he is lightly injured. He is a bit confused, but he is okay."

On Friday morning, a home in Rehovot suffered a missile strike, but the residents, who had entered the bomb shelter, were uninjured.