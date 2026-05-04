Israel is bracing for a potential collapse of the ceasefire and even the possibility of missile fire from Iran, as regional tensions reach a new peak following the American “Project Freedom" to break the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s latest attack on the UAE.

Israeli security officials stated that the IDF is prepared to respond immediately to any direct Iranian attack on Israeli targets and is closely monitoring suspicious activity across the Middle East.

Threats from Tehran have intensified in recent hours, with an Iranian military spokesperson posting a message warning of a “night of rage." At the same time, reports have emerged of an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, raising concerns that Tehran may be planning a broad military response to increasing U.S. pressure.

In response to these developments, the IDF has raised its level of alert, and ministers of the expanded security cabinet have already been summoned to an urgent meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Despite the heightened tensions, the IDF has sought to reassure the public, emphasizing that, as of now, there are no changes to Home Front Command guidelines.

A military source stated that Israel’s air defense systems and offensive capabilities are at maximum readiness-a level maintained since the beginning of the ceasefire.