A Friday morning missile strike on Rehovot nearly ended in tragedy after an Iranian missile fragment hit a family's home.

An enormous fragment from one of Iran's ballistic missiles entered the family's home, causing damage to the home's infrastructure, walls, and furniture.

The family members, who were at home when the siren sounded, immediately entered the protected room, following the Home Front Command's instructions. The missile fragment hit the central parts of the apartment, but the bomb shelter provided them with complete protection.

Yahya Meshulam, an EMT from Magen David Adom’s (MDA) motorcycle unit, reported from the scene, describing: "We arrived at the location and saw destruction inside the apartment. The family members, who were in the protected room, came out completely unharmed. We are continuing our searches to ensure there are no additional casualties."

Firefighting and rescue teams from the Rehovot fire station were called to the scene and conducted thorough searches among the debris to ensure there were no trapped individuals. After several minutes, the teams announced that the event ended without any casualties, and they are now performing a "scene clearance" to ensure there is no risk of collapse or gas leaks from the affected building.