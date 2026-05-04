IDF soldiers from the 226th Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, destroyed an approximately 30-meter-long underground tunnel route used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

In addition, several weapons storage facilities located near the infrastructure were dismantled, including approximately three tons of explosive material, 43 Claymore explosive devices, various additional explosive devices, mines, as well as anti-tank systems and Kornet missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF soldiers of the 146th Division struck approximately 15 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including military structures, surveillance equipment, and staging areas used for terror activity against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.