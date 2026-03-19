The IDF continues to degrade the Iranian terror regime’s ballistic missile array and defense systems across Iran, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, over the past day, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck over 130 targets in western and central Iran.

Targets included ballistic missile launchers, UAVs, and air defense systems belonging to the Iranian regime.

“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in western and central Iran to reduce to the fullest extent possible the scope of fire toward the State of Israel and to expand its aerial superiority over Iran," said the IDF.

A senior official in the Israeli Air Force on Thursday revealed the scale of activity in Operation Roaring Lion, describing an unprecedented pace of flights, the destruction of 85% of Iran’s key superiority components, and simultaneous strikes on hundreds of targets in a major aerial formation.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force identified a Basij Force soldier guarding an entrance post to a Basij Force base in western Iran.

After the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the soldier.