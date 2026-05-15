In the early hours of Friday morning, the IDF struck and destroyed a Hezbollah rocket launcher in the area of Zebdin in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, the Hezbollah terror group launched several rockets toward Kiryat Shmona. Some of the rockets were intercepted, while others fell in open areas.

In addition to the launcher, several structures used by Hezbollah for military purposes and for carrying out attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians were struck.

On Thursday, the Galilee Medical Center reported that three people wounded by an explosive drone strike in the Rosh Hanikra parking lot arrived at the hospital's emergency room.

Initially, two of the wounded were listed in serious condition, while the third was treated for light injuries. Later, the condition of one of the victims worsened, and he is now listed as critical. The other two victims are moderately and seriously wounded.

The IDF stressed that the wounded are civilians.

In addition, according to reports from the area, no siren was sounded following the UAV infiltration, and as a result, local residents were not able to properly protect themselves.

"A short while ago, an explosive drone that was launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization fell within Israeli territory, near the Israel-Lebanon border," the IDF confirmed.

"As a result, several Israeli civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital."