Troops from the 551st, 401st, and 300th brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue operating south of the Forward Defense Line in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

Over the past week, troops from the 551st Brigade struck more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities and observation posts belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

During one of the operations, a weapons storage facility was located in the Ras al-Bayada area and, a short while later, the facility was struck and destroyed.

Troops from the 401st Brigade located more than 50 weapons in the area over the past week and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites.

Troops from the 300th Brigade continue operating at key points in the area in order to defend the residents of the western Galilee. Thus far, the brigade has destroyed hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites.

The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and is operating in accordance with the directives of the political echelon.