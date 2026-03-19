חיסול חייל מיחידת הבסיג' דובר צה"ל

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday identified a Basij Force soldier guarding an entrance post to a Basij Force base in western Iran.

After the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the soldier.

"Throughout Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has conducted a concerted effort to target Basij Force infrastructure," the IDF said.

"The IDF is operating with determination against the Iranian regime’s operatives, including the Basij Forces. Earlier this week (Tuesday), Basij soldiers operating at over 10 posts across Tehran were targeted.

"The IDF will continue to monitor, locate, and strike Iranian regime operatives, including the Basij Forces, wherever they operate."