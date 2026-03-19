The National Insurance Institute on Thursday released comprehensive data outlining the profile of reservists in Israel, shedding light on their employment status, family structure and demographic characteristics.

The report offers a broad look at the situation of reservists called up for duty and how they are integrated into both society and the labor market.

According to the findings, most reservists are active in the workforce: 65% are salaried employees, 8% are self-employed and 5% combine both forms of work. Another 22% are not classified as either salaried or self-employed. Income data show that 55% earn above the national average wage, 28% earn between the minimum wage and the average, and 17% earn below the minimum wage.

An analysis of marital status reveals that 53% of reservists are single, while 43% are married. A smaller share-3%-are divorced, and 1% are in common-law partnerships. The data also indicate that 37% have children under the age of 18, and among parents, 89% have children aged 12 or younger.

From a demographic perspective, 80% of reservists are men and 20% are women. The largest age group is 22-34, accounting for 62% of all reservists. This is followed by 21% aged 35-44, 12% aged 45-66, and 5% aged 19-21.