The State of Israel is preparing for a significant escalation in fighting along the northern front. According to a report Sunday evening by Kan 11 News, the government is expected in the coming days to be asked to approve raising the maximum reserve mobilization quota to 450,000 soldiers.

The request, submitted by the IDF and the defense establishment, is intended to give the military greater operational flexibility ahead of a possible ground operation in Lebanon and in preparation for an extended presence in enemy territory. The proposed increase would add roughly 190,000 troops to the current quota approved in January.

The demand for a large-scale mobilization comes amid intensified offensive operations by the IDF in recent days, most notably the destruction of the strategic bridge over the Litani River.

Officials in Jerusalem are seeking to significantly expand the security buffer zone in southern Lebanon in order to push anti-tank and infiltration threats farther away from communities along the northern border. The issue is also currently being discussed with the US administration.

Alongside the ground preparations, Israel’s political leadership is taking a firm stance toward the Lebanese government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the IDF to prepare a list of infrastructure targets and civilian sites used by Hezbollah, with the aim of making clear to the Lebanese government that it will be held responsible for terror activities originating from its territory.