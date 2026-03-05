אלוף שי קלפר בזירת הנפילה בבאר שבע דובר צה"ל

Approximately 20,000 reservists were mobilized to the Home Front Command at the start of Operation Roaring Lion and are currently deployed in about 35 battalions across Israel as part of efforts to protect and assist the civilian population.

Since the beginning of the operation, Home Front Command forces have responded to dozens of incidents nationwide, including 13 major impact sites. In each case, the units were dispatched immediately to carry out search-and-rescue operations and provide assistance to affected civilians.

At the same time, the Home Front Command’s public information center is operating around 120 response stations to handle inquiries from the public. So far, the center has answered approximately 6,200 phone calls and responded to hundreds of written requests.

Home Front Command Commander Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper visited the impact site in Be’er Sheva yesterday (Wednesday), accompanied by senior IDF officers in the region and the city’s mayor.

During the visit, Klapper commended the soldiers for their work at the scene and emphasized the importance of civilians following the Home Front Command’s safety instructions.