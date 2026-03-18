ביתם של בני הזוג שנרצחו ערוץ 7

Yaron and Ilana Moshe have been named as the couple killed Tuesday night in an Iranian missile strike on Ramat Gan.

The two were killed when their home suffered a direct hit. They will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon, at the "Yarkon" cemetery.

The couple's home suffered severe damage from the missile, which crashed into the living room. The bomb shelter, however, remained whole despite the damage to the rest of the home.

The couple, both in their 70s, did not manage to reach the shelter in time. It is believed that the reason for this was the husband's handicap, which prevented him from quickly reaching the shelter.

The missile tore a hole through the apartment's ceiling and destroyed the living room, and many possessions were severely damaged. Footage from the scene shows the husband's walker thrown on the floor, right next to the site of the strike.

Both Yaron and Moshe were a few meters from their shelter when their home was struck.