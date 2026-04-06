An initial investigation into the missile strike on a building in Haifa indicates that it was a standard Iranian missile weighing several hundred kilograms.

The warhead did not detonate.

According to assessments by rescue officials at the scene, had the warhead exploded, far more extensive damage would have been caused to surrounding buildings, and there would have been a significant blast radius.

In practice, the unexploded missile caused several floors of the building to collapse, but the overall blast impact was relatively limited compared to other impact sites.

It was also reported that multiple interceptors were launched at the missile, but all missed their target. The building contained a shelter, and most residents were inside it and emerged unharmed.

Four people were unaccounted for following the missile strike, and it is believed that none of the four were inside the building's shelter.

Early on Monday morning, rescue forces recovered the bodies of two of the four from under the rubble of the building.

Rescue forces and the Home Front Command continue to search for two additional missing persons. The four missing individuals are an elderly couple, their son (approximately 40 years old), and their caregiver.