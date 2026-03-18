זירת נפילה זק"א

A man and a woman, both in their 70s, were killed early Wednesday morning in Ramat Gan as a result of a deadly missile barrage launched from Iran. The barrage included missiles with submunition warheads.

The two victims were found in an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the city, and apparently did not have time to reach a protected space.

Magen David Adom teams provided them with first aid and performed resuscitation efforts, but without success.

Reports of missile impacts have been received so far in Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, and Rosh HaAyin as a result of the missile launched from Iran.

תיעודים מזירות הנפילה מד"א

Millions of people were forced to enter bomb shelters in the Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem, the Shfela, the Sharon region, and Judea and Samaria after midnight on Wednesday, following the missile fire from Iran.

credit: מד"א

credit: מד"א

credit: מד"א

credit: מד"א

credit: מד"א