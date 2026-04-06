זירת ההרס במרכז תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A 44-year-old man was moderately injured Monday afternoon by a blast wave after an Iranian cluster missile hit the Ramat Gan area in central Israel.

According to reports, the missile was a cluster-type munition that split mid-air, resulting in at least 25 separate impact sites across central Israel. Emergency forces are operating at multiple locations simultaneously.

In Ramat Gan, heavy damage was caused to an apartment on the third floor of a residential building, with the impact destroying the living room and causing extensive damage. Footage from the scene shows significant structural damage.

Firefighters from the Petah Tikva fire station are operating at a location where a fire broke out in the city. The forces have completed searches and did not find additional casualties.

Rescue teams continue scanning the various impact sites to locate additional casualties and ensure no one is trapped.

"Search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are on their way to sites in Israel where reports of impact have been received. The public is requested to avoid gathering in these areas," the IDF stressed.

MDA paramedic Inbar Green said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw destruction on the upper floor of the building. A 44-year-old man was walking on the street near the building, conscious and suffering from blast injuries. We provided him with initial medical treatment and are evacuating him to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit in moderate condition. We are currently conducting searches in the building to ensure there are no additional casualties requiring medical treatment."

An MDA Spokesperson added: "At 13:38, a report was received at MDA’s 101 emergency dispatch center in the Yarkon region regarding a woman who fell into a ditch approximately 4 meters deep by the side of the road while searching for shelter during a siren on Highway 20 by Maapilim intersection. MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating a woman in her 50s in moderate condition, with injuries to her lower limbs, to Beilinson Hospital."

MDA Paramedic Muhammad Hazem recounted: "We received a report about a woman who fell from a height of approximately 4 meters while searching for shelter. She was lying in the ditch, conscious and suffering from injuries to her lower limbs. We extricated her from the ditch, transferred her to an MDA mobile intensive care unit, and evacuated her to the hospital while continuing medical treatment."

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א