Large crowds gathered on Saturday night to pay final respects to 11-year-old Nesia Karadi, a month after she was critically injured when an Iranian missile struck her family's apartment on Rimon Street in Bnei Brak on the eve of Passover.

The girl succumbed to her wounds on Friday after doctors at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center fought for weeks to save her.

Her uncle, Rabbi Michael Lasri, eulogized her: "I have been dealing with Jewish outreach for 40 years, and she did all that in a few weeks. She had merits with the greatest of Israel."

Rabbi Yigal Cohen, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, added: "This soul caused Jews to think of returning to their roots. Her only crime was being born a Jew in the Land of Israel."

Her father, Rabbi Elazar Elhanan Karadi, stated: "Thank You, Creator of the Universe, for giving me a girl who taught me what true joy is, what the love of Torah is. Thank you, people of Israel, Tel Hashomer hospital, doctors, and anyone who took upon themselves to do something in her merit."

The father turned to his daughter in tears: "We ask forgiveness, we did what we could. G-d wanted otherwise. We are sure that you will look out for and influence the entire Jewish people."

He asked the public: "Continue getting stronger [in your religion], study Mishna in her memory, and take upon yourselves small deeds in the merit of Nesia bat (daughter of) Hila."

The bereaved mother stated, "Next month, you will celebrate your birthday, and we will make you a cake just the way you like it. You always asked for a big home; now G-d made you the biggest Garden of Eden there is."