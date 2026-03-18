On Tuesday, the IDF struck in Tyre, following Hezbollah's launch of dozens of missiles towards Israeli territory.

Prior to the launches, the IDF had identified early preparations and initiated a wave of strikes to disrupt the terrorist organization’s preparations. This included preventative strikes on launchers, weapons storage sites and operational command centers. With the beginning of the Hezbollah attacks, the IDF rapidly identified and struck launchers and terrorist operatives that had fired the projectiles. Combined, these efforts reduced the scope of fire towards Israel.

Shortly after the Hezbollah attacks, the IDF issued recommendations to residents of Tyre that they should evacuate in order to protect themselves prior to IDF activities targeting Hezbollah sites in the vicinity. The IDF then struck weapon storage sites and operational outputs that had been deliberately embedded within the civilian population in Tyre, reiterating the terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of the Lebanese population as human shields.

Overnight in Beirut the IDF also struck assets of the “Al-Quard al-Hasan" Association, the financial arm of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The organization is used to fund its military buildup, support terrorist payroll, and advance terrorist activities. The Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Navy also targeted Imam Hussein Division command centers in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Navy also targeted Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut.

The IDF stressed that, "Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance."

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."