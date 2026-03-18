The IDF estimates that Hezbollah planned to carry out a large-scale rocket barrage of about 100 rockets towards Israel in multiple waves on Tuesday night, but in reality, only about 40 rockets were fired, alongside several surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs targeting areas in the northern and central Israel.

According to security sources, early actions by the Northern Command and the Air Force led to the destruction of about half of the launchers, both before and during the launch, thus reducing the volume of fire. A significant portion of the launches was carried out from southern Lebanon, primarily from the Nabatiyeh area.

The IDF has identified a change in Hezbollah's operational patterns, as the organization prepares every few days to launch significant barrages, partly in an attempt to affect the Israeli home front.

At the same time, it appears that Hezbollah is working to disperse the launchers over a wide area and break down large launch systems into smaller units.

According to estimates, the splitting of the launchers makes it more difficult to locate and intercept them early, but at the same time, it complicates the execution of the launches for Hezbollah. For example, launchers with dozens of barrels have been dismantled and replaced with more limited systems, dispersed within populated areas.

Despite the significant damage, Hezbollah still possesses thousands of short-range rockets north of the Litani River. However, IDF data reveals that the organization is facing significant technical difficulties: About 60% of Hezbollah's fire in the past two weeks did not cross the border and fell within Lebanon. The terror group is now trying to move launchers southward to increase their strike range against Israel, which exposes them to IDF attacks.

It was also reported that overnight, the IDF expanded its targets and attacked dozens of fuel stations in southern Lebanon and in the Tyre area. The IDF stressed that these stations are not only civilian: Hezbollah operates the stations as a business that generates enormous sums of money for the terror organization.