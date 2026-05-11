Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stated on Sunday that Lebanon remains open to a formal peace agreement with Israel, provided specific conditions are satisfied.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Arabiya, Salam emphasized that his government’s immediate priority is the cessation of active hostilities and a definitive conclusion to the ongoing conflict.

The Prime Minister’s comments come amid a fragile ceasefire that took effect last month, following a period of intense cross-border violence.

Salam revealed that current diplomatic efforts are focused on establishing a concrete framework for the removal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. He noted that negotiations currently include Lebanon’s demand for "a clear agenda for Israeli withdrawal."

The Prime Minister also suggested that Lebanon has been used as a battlefield for foreign interests. He stated that Lebanon "did not choose the war, but was dragged into the confrontation between Iran and the United States."

Despite the influence of various factions within the country, Salam maintained that there is a broad domestic consensus in favor of a diplomatic resolution. "The majority of Lebanese support negotiations to stop the war," he asserted.

Salam’s comments come ahead of another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon, which the US will host in Washington this coming Thursday. The State Department said on Friday that the meeting will build on the April 23 round of talks, which was led personally by President Donald Trump.

After the April 23 meeting which was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanon’s Ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be possible this year.

Trump also said he hopes to host a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington within the next few weeks.

Aoun has made clear that a high-level summit with Netanyahu is currently out of the question, stressing that the cessation of hostilities must be the primary focus before any direct political engagement can be considered.

Despite Aoun’s reluctance, the US has reiterated its backing for a meeting between Netanyahu and Aoun.

“President Trump has been clear that direct engagement between the two countries is the best way to swiftly advance a lasting peace and security agreement," a State Department official said in a statement.

“Diplomacy is ongoing, and we will not comment on our ongoing discussions with the two countries," the official continued.

“Hezbollah is still trying to derail negotiations with attacks on Israel and threats inside of Lebanon. We are working to create the conditions and political momentum needed to move this forward," concluded the State Department official.