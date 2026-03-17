Terrorists threw rocks on Monday evening at Israeli vehicles traveling on a main road near the village of Sinjil in Samaria.

At the time, snipers from Unit 636 were operating in the area as part of an operational mission. The soldiers identified three terrorists as they hurled rocks, endangering passing drivers.

The snipers carried out precise fire toward the terrorists in an effort to thwart the attack. Two of the terrorists were eliminated at the scene, while IDF forces launched a pursuit after the third suspect, who fled the area.

The IDF said the forces will continue operating to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of residents in the area.

On Monday morning, police announced that, following intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), a terrorist suspected of planning an imminent attack was arrested.

As part of an operation carried out last week, the forces arrived at the Daawa Mosque in the Pardes Snir neighborhood of Lod, where the suspect was located.

The suspect, a 22-year-old resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.