תקיפה קשה לעיני המצלמות באדיבות המצלם

Israeli shepherds from the homestead of Kfar Tarfon, located near Atarot in the western Binyamin region, were attacked around midday on Shabbat while grazing their flock, according to eyewitness accounts.

A group of Arab assailants approached the area with their faces uncovered and began hurling stones at the shepherds. Footage recorded by one of the victims documents the incident, showing a man from the nearby town of Bir Zeit appearing to lead the attack as others gather nearby before retreating toward the village.

In the video, a man wearing a black shirt is seen throwing a stone at one of the shepherds, who narrowly avoids being hit. Another shepherd can be heard urging him to continue filming and stating that IDF forces had been alerted. Moments later, however, another stone strikes the shepherd in the head, prompting cries of pain. The attackers then fled the scene.

The injured shepherd sustained a head wound and was evacuated to hospital for treatment. IDF soldiers who arrived shortly afterward launched a pursuit of the main suspect, who attempted to escape. The IDF later confirmed that the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.