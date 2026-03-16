לוחמי מג״ב ושוטרים עצרו במסגד בעיר חשוד שבכוונתו לבצע פיגוע בטווח הזמן המיידי דוברות המשטרה

Police officers and detectives from the Lod Police Station in the Central District, together with Border Police fighters from the Central District and guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet (ISA) and the Israel Police Intelligence and Investigations Division, arrested a suspect who intended to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future.

As part of an operation carried out last week, the forces arrived at the Daawa Mosque in the Pardes Snir neighborhood of Lod, where the suspect was located.

The suspect, a 22-year-old resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.