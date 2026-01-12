A shepherd from the Givat Mikneh Avraham community in Gush Etzion was attacked Monday with clubs and rocks by Arab assailants from the village of Rashaida, while grazing his flock in the area nearby.

According to the report, the attackers stole part of the flock. The shepherd was injured in the head and received initial medical treatment at the scene.

Security forces who were called to the scene began searching for the attackers.

Last week, two similar attacks occurred in the community's grazing areas and a nearby agricultural farm.

Following the incidents, IDF and police forces arrested suspects from the villages of Kisan and Rashaida, but they were released to their homes within a few days.