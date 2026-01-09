A nine-year-old girl was seriously injured in the head after a stone was thrown at a school bus traveling on the highway in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The incident occurred as two buses from a haredi school were returning from a class trip. While traveling on the highway, a baseball-size rock was thrown at one of the buses, and the girl, a third-grade student, was severely injured in the head.

The girl suffered a skull injury and was transported by ambulance to a local medical center. Volunteers from the Bergen County Hatzalah organization also arrived at the scene.

The girl now requires surgery. The public is asked to pray for the full recovery of Gila Bracha, the daughter of Michal Ilana.

The Tink Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office have opened a joint investigation. Thus far, no suspects have been identified or arrested, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the police.

It is still unclear whether the person who threw the stone knew that the school bus belonged to a haredi school. The bus did not have Hebrew lettering, but all possibilities are being considered, including the possibility of an antisemitic attack.