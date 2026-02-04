תיעוד התקיפה ללא קרדיט

The Honenu organization has sent an urgent letter to the police calling for the arrest and prosecution of a resident of Bir Zeit suspected of attacking a shepherd from the Kfar Tarfon farm in the Binyamin region about a week ago. According to the organization, the suspect threw a stone at close range, striking the shepherd in the head and causing injury.

The incident occurred while the shepherd was grazing his flock near the farm. Honenu reports that a group of Arabs arrived at the scene, threatened the shepherd’s life, and attempted to drive away the flock.

Video footage submitted to the police shows one of the attackers throwing stones at the shepherd and another individual, culminating in a direct hit to the shepherd’s head.

Despite the seriousness of the incident and the existence of video evidence, the suspect who was arrested was released after several days under restrictive conditions. Honenu strongly criticized the decision, describing it as “a huge failure."

Attorney Haim Bleicher, who represents the injured shepherd, wrote to the police that the attack was “a very serious, life-threatening incident that could have ended in severe injury or worse." He warned that the suspect’s release poses an ongoing danger, stating that the attacker “is now roaming free and may attack again, endangering others or targeting my client and his colleagues from the farm."

Bleicher added that it is incomprehensible that a suspect documented on video throwing stones at a shepherd’s head was released, calling for immediate corrective action through arrest and prosecution.

Honenu is demanding that police take decisive action to bring the attacker to justice and prevent similar incidents in the area.