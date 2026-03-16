Late last week, during operational activity in the forward defensive area, the Israeli Air Force targeted a structure within which Hezbollah terrorists were identified.

On Sunday, troops conducted searches in the area and located a weapons storage facility, in which dozens of rockets, explosive devices, and guns were found.

In addition, the IDF struck two armed Hezbollah terrorists who advanced towards IDF troops.

The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel.

Meanwhile, quoting a source familiar with the matter, Haaretz reported that the direct talks which had been scheduled to take place between Israel and Lebanon have been postponed, after Israel pulled back from the plan proposed by the French government.

Haaretz noted that Israel is not ruling out holding such talks in the near future, but currently the focus is on accomplishing as much as possible in Lebanon while the war against Iran lasts, with the expectation that US President Donald Trump will lose patience with the Lebanon operation after the "main" operations in Iran draw to a close. It is also expected that Lebanon's current goodwill and flexibility will wane after the war in Iran ends, such that the window of opportunity for genuine talks is limited regardless.