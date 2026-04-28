Yesterday (Monday), IDF soldiers located and struck a weapons storage facility, anti-tank positions, observation posts, and structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military purposes. Hezbollah terrorists used these infrastructure to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Over the past day, the soldiers dismantled an underground route of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. In addition, the soldiers located an underground shaft, a missile, an anti-tank position, and numerous explosive devices belonging to the terrorist organization.

Yesterday (Monday), the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several explosive UAVs toward IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. The UAVs detonated adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

These incidents constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.