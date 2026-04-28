Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed this evening (Tuesday) the exposure and destruction of Hezbollah’s “safe city" in southern Lebanon.

“Today, we blew up a massive Hezbollah terror tunnel. We are destroying their terror infrastructure, killing dozens upon dozens of terrorists - and there is more to come. We are operating inside the security zone, south of the Litani, north of the Litani, and in the Beqaa Valley in northern Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

He revealed that he had instructed officials to accelerate efforts to find solutions to the threat posed by explosive drones against IDF troops. “A few weeks ago, I issued instructions for a special project to eliminate the drone threat. It will take time - but we’ll blow this up too."

Recently, Hezbollah has been challenging IDF forces using new FPV drones, also known as first-person drones. These weapons have become one of the central tools on battlefields in recent years and are now being deployed in Lebanon as well.

The drones are operated using special goggles that provide the operator with a real-time view from the drone’s onboard camera. This capability allows precise control and maneuvering in complex environments.

The drones have advanced mobility capabilities, including rapid acceleration and operation in urban terrain, as well as the ability to enter buildings through narrow openings such as windows and chimneys. These abilities make early detection and interception more difficult.

A major upgrade in this model is the transition to using fiber-optic cables for drone navigation. This change provides immunity against electronic warfare jamming and improves operational accuracy and effectiveness.

One of the most notable characteristics of FPV drones is their relative simplicity. These are small, relatively inexpensive tools to produce and maintain, often based on readily available civilian components. Ironically, that simplicity is what makes them so effective: large numbers of drones can be operated simultaneously, launched quickly, and easily replaced if lost.