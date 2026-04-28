The IDF published statistics and footage on Tuesday from the Bislah Brigade's operations under the command of the 91st Division in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the troops dismantled more than 1,000 terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to carry out attack plans against IDF troops, including booby-trapped structures and buildings where weapons were located.

The troops located hundreds of weapons, including machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, mines, pistols, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, RPG rockets, and mortar shells.