תיעוד של תוואי ערי המקלט שאותרו במרחב קנטרה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, IDF soldiers led an extensive operation to locate and dismantle illegal underground tunnels built by Hezbollah in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon. The tunnels were built with assistance and direct guidance from the Iranian terror regime.

Following precise intelligence, the soldiers located two underground Hezbollah tunnels, with a total length of approximately 2 kilometers, situated about 10 kilometers from Israel’s northern communities. The tunnels identified are part of a broader underground terror infrastructure network, exposed during Operation Northern Arrows, which was significantly dismantled in the Maroun el-Ras and Mays al-Jabal areas of southern Lebanon.

Inside the tunnels, soldiers located a large quantity of weapons, living quarters, water tanks, and equipment for prolonged stays. The tunnels were used by Hezbollah operatives primarily for housing; in one tunnel, approximately 10 sleeping rooms were identified. Within the tunnels, shafts were discovered connecting to positions with launchers directed toward Israeli territory.

Hezbollah’s underground tunnel networks were constructed over the course of about a decade, at depths of dozens of meters underground, funded by the Iranian terror regime and as part of Hezbollah’s plot to “conquer the Galilee" - the plan to invade Israel’s north, killing and kidnapping Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on this IDF operation in southern Lebanon, "We blew up today a huge Hezbollah terror tunnel. We are destroying their terror infrastructure, we are killing dozens of terrorists - and there is more to come. We are operating within the security zone, south of the Litani, north of the Litani, and in the Beqaa in northern Lebanon."

He revealed that he had instructed the advancement of a solution to the threat of explosive drones against IDF forces: "I gave instruction a few weeks ago on a special project to eliminate the drone threats. It will take time - but we will also blow that up."