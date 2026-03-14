Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the reopening of schools, preschools, and special education frameworks in the following areas, starting on Monday: Arava, southern Negev, western Negev, western Lachish, Dead Sea, Samaria, Jordan Valley, Beit She'an Valley, Judea, and Gaza Envelope.

Eilat will not resume school. The municipal leaders will decide whether to accept the recommendation.

In the rest of the country, the Home Front Command recommended continuing distance learning - including for Jerusalem, where the municipality claimed it had completed the preparations for reopening schools.

The areas where schools may reopen will be defined "yellow."

The opening, in any case, is expected to be gradual even within the authorities themselves. Some authorities may choose to open only preschools or only schools in the first phase, depending on the protection conditions and the availability of manpower. Additionally, opening may occur only in certain areas within the jurisdiction.

In the meantime, local authorities in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, Central Israel, Jerusalem, Haifa, and the North are not included in the plan due to being subjected to more intensive fire. Educational institutions in these areas will continue to operate in a remote learning format.

The IDF stated: "Starting Monday, March 16, 2026, at 06:00, new defensive guidelines with differential guidelines depending on the region."

"Until that time, the current defensive guidelines will remain unchanged."

The IDF stressed that policy details and guidelines that will take effect on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 06:00, the following areas: Beit She’an Valley, the Jordan Valley, Samaria, Judea, the Dead Sea area, Western Lachish, the Gaza Envelope, Western Negev, Southern Negev, and the Arava - Moving from "Limited Activity" to "Partial Activity."

Guidelines for the above areas:

* Educational activities: Permitted at locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

* Gatherings: Up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors, provided it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

* Workplaces: Work activities are permitted in locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

The Education Ministry announced that due to the ongoing security situation, the education system will continue in remote learning format for the upcoming week. According to a directive from the Home Front Command, no school will take place on Sunday across the country.

The Ministry stated that a differentiated implementation plan will begin Monday in the areas classified as yellow zones only, based on the geographical ares defined by the Home Front Command. In these areas, a phased opening of schools and preschools will be allowed, subject to the presence of protected spaces and appropriate security measures.

Regarding transportation, it was announced that initially, no organized school transport will be provided. Children are expected to arrive at and depart from educational institutions independently.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated, "Due to the security situation, the vast majority of the education system will operate in remote learning only. I commend the Home Front Command for adopting the policy I have advocated for all along: a limited and gradual opening plan for the education system."

He added, "This is a specific, gradual, responsible, and controlled opening plan, tailored to the differences between the authorities and the threat map, and allows for preparation time of about 24 hours in advance. Under this protected framework, we aim to operate the education system to benefit the resilience of the children, parents, and the education system itself, which is on the front lines of the Israeli home front. The education system will operate optimally to ensure that by Monday, the necessary preparations in relevant areas will be completed and the system will be ready for a gradual opening. Throughout this process, we focus on the safety and security of students and educational staff."