The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated terrorist Murtada Hussein Srour, a terrorist in the aerial unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization (127), in the area of the Lebanese University in Beirut.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the strike took place on Thursday.

The statement added that Murtada Hussein Srour operated under the Hezbollah terrorist organization and served as a leading figure and an expert in the field of weapons manufacturing within the organization.

Additionally, Murtada was the brother of the terrorist Mohammad Hussein Srour , commander of Hezbollah’s aerial unit, who was eliminated in Operation Northern Arrows.

The IDF noted that, beyond his activity in Hezbollah, Murtada Hussein Srour was employed as a chemistry lecturer at the Lebanese University in Beirut. Alongside him, there are many other operatives who, in addition to their roles in Hezbollah as experts in manufacturing, are simultaneously employed as lecturers at various universities in Lebanon.

“Hezbollah’s weapons manufacturing operatives operate from various locations on Lebanese soil in order to increase the organization’s independence in supplying its own weapons," said the IDF.

It added, “The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically takes control of civilian areas throughout Lebanon in order to execute terrorist activities and attacks, embedding its operatives and commanders within the civilian environment."

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