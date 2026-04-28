As part of IDF and security forces activity in southern Lebanon, an employee of a contractor company performing engineering work for the Defense Ministry was killed today (Tuesday). His son was injured in the incident.

His family was notified by the Israel Police. The IDF and the Defense Ministry expressed their condolences to the family.

According to an initial investigation, at around 11:00 a.m., a Hezbollah explosive drone was launched toward the village of Aitaroun, located in the central sector of southern Lebanon. The drone scored a direct and precise hit on an engineering bulldozer that was operating to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in the village.

Inside the bulldozer was an employee of a Defense Ministry contractor company whose services had been hired for engineering missions involving the demolition of buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

In addition to the worker who was killed, his son - who works with him at the same company - was wounded in the incident by shrapnel and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is described as light.