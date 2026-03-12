The children’s choir Perchei Yerushalayim has released a new music video for the song Y.M.C.A. as a tribute to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The video was published during a tense period in Israel, with ongoing security concerns, frequent missile attack warnings, and many students studying remotely. The group, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, chose to perform the well-known hit that has become closely associated with Trump after he frequently danced to it at public appearances.

The track, originally by Village People, opens with a remix segment featuring a viral audio clip in which Trump is heard declaring the death of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. The clip circulated widely online under the title “Khamenei is dead."

The video also incorporates artificial intelligence visuals that depict Trump appearing as a DJ, while the children perform the song’s iconic dance routine. Throughout the clip, additional footage shows Trump’s recognizable dance moves to the song at various events.