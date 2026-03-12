Strike targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF launched a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting terror infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon early Thursday morning, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

As part of the strikes, the IDF located and dismantled dozens of launchers which were ready to launch and neutralized dozens of Hezbollah terrorists while they were preparing to launch toward the State of Israel, the statement said.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck 10 terror structures in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut within 30 minutes, including intelligence headquarters, a headquarters of the Radwan unit, and additional command centers.

Moreover, the Israeli Air Force, guided by ground troops, struck more than 20 targets.

“The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a result of the terrorist organization's decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel," the IDF statement stressed.

The strikes came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that massive barrages towards Israel were a “joint and integrated operation" with Hezbollah, marking the first time that in the current round of fighting that the IRGC acknowledged cooperation with Hezbollah.

In a statement published in the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the IRGC stated that it launched several ballistic missiles and that Hezbollah launched drones and missiles at over 50 targets in Israel.

Hezbollah fired about 100 rockets towards northern Israel during the barrage, while Iran launched ballistic missiles at northern, central and southern Israel.

Additional missile launches from Iran and Lebanon targeted the same regions after midnight on Thursday. No injuries were reported but the Israel Police said it was operating at several scene of impacts as a result of falling interception debris.