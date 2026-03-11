Questions are mounting over the condition and functioning of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain supreme leader who was recently chosen to head the ayatollahs’ regime.

Despite his dramatic appointment at the height of Operation “Roaring Lion," Khamenei has not appeared in public, delivered a speech, or even issued a written statement since taking office.

According to a report by CNN, the new supreme leader was wounded on the first day of the war in his foot and face. He reportedly suffered a fracture in his foot, an injury around his left eye, and cuts to his face.

The New York Times reported, citing three Iranian officials, that the new leader is suffering from several injuries, the most serious of which affects his legs and limits his ability to move. Alongside Mojtaba’s father, his wife, son, and mother were also killed.

Beyond the physical injuries, the sources say Khamenei is hiding in a secure and secret facility out of fear that Israel could locate and assassinate him.

Communication at the hiding place is described as “limited," further deepening his isolation. The opposition website IranWire claimed that even Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has not spoken with the supreme leader since his appointment.