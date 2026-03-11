A tragic incident occurred about a week ago in Beit Shemesh when a missile struck a residential building where the Cohen family had taken shelter after a siren sounded.

Family members had gone down to the shelter for safety, but moments later the missile hit the structure above them. Yossi Cohen was killed instantly, along with his mother, Bruria.

In a single moment, the children lost their father. His wife, Pnina Cohen, was severely injured and remains under medical care. The couple’s youngest son, just three years old, was also injured and required extended treatment. The strike left Pnina widowed and the children without their father.

Alongside the deep personal loss, the family now faces significant emotional and financial challenges. Rehabilitation, ongoing medical treatment and the daily needs of the family must continue despite the tragedy.

In an instant the children lost their father - now it is our responsibility that they not also lose hope for the future.

In response, a special emergency campaign has been launched in recent days to help Pnina and her children navigate this difficult period and begin rebuilding their lives.

Many in Israel have already demonstrated that in times of crisis they know how to come together and support families facing unimaginable hardship. Supporters say this is another opportunity for the public to take part in that effort.

Organizers note that every contribution, large or small, can help provide the family with stability and support as they cope with the loss and begin the long process of recovery.

Campaign organizers say the goal is to ensure that although the children lost their father in an instant, they will not lose hope for their future.

Together we can show Pnina and the children they are not alone.

