Lebanese media reported on Wednesday morning that the Israel Air Force struck a residential building in the Aisha Bekkar area of Beirut.

Al-Hadath TV reported that the strike was directed at one of the offices of the Al-Jama'ah Al-Islamiyah organization, and that at least four people were killed in the strike.

The organization is considered a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon and is associated with Hamas.

On Sunday morning, the IDF conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders in the IRGC’s Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who operated in Beirut, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

According to reports in Lebanon, the targeted strike occurred at the Ramada Hotel in the Raouche district in central Beirut. The strike targeted one of the rooms inside the hotel.

The IDF statement said that the commanders of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against the state of Israel and its civilians, while operating simultaneously for the IRGC in Iran.